Azerbaijani troops give Armenians extra time to leave

Armenian civilians, who could not leave Azerbaijan's liberated areas in the provided period, asked for additional time from the troops raising a white flag.

Armenian civilians and soldiers in the territories belonging to Azerbaijan continue to leave the region in line with the agreement that ended the clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Despite some Armenians leaving the region torched houses, public buildings, and forests, the Azerbaijani soldiers allowed Armenians, who could not leave the liberated lands in time, to take extra time.

In a visual circulating on social media, some Armenian civilians are seen raising white flags in front of Azerbaijani soldiers to ask for more time.

The Azerbaijani troops are seen waiting in front of the house and letting Armenians carry their belongings to a truck.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted on Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

While the truce is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan, and a defeat for Armenia, the latter's armed forces left Aghdam on Nov. 20 as part of the deal.

Armenia also needed to leave Kalbajar on Nov. 15, however, it could not do it and asked for additional time till Nov. 25.

It will also handover Lachin to Azerbaijan until Dec. 1.