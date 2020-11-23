Turkey summons EU, Italian, German envoys over attempt to search ship for weapons
TURKEY Agencies and A News
Turkey summoned the envoys to Ankara of the European Union, Italy and Germany on Monday to protest over a German attempt to search a Turkish cargo ship for a suspected arms shipment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier, Germany accused Turkey of preventing German forces belonging to an EU military mission from fully searching the ship, a move Ankara said was a violation of international law.