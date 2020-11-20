Celtics star Hayward to be free agent: NBA insider

Boston Celtics star Gordon Hayward has decided to quit his $34 million lucrative deal with the Eastern Conference franchise to be a free agent this season, an NBA insider said on Friday.

"Celtics' Gordon Hayward has opted out of his $34M deal for the 2020-21 season and will become a free agent, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium," Shams Charania said on Twitter.

The 30-year-old American forward has spent three seasons in Boston, having moved from the Utah Jazz in 2017.

Hayward was a Jazz veteran, playing for the Western Conference team from 2010-2017.

The Celtics star averaged 17.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game last season.

In the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 NBA season, Hayward played 52 games for Boston.

The NBA's free agency talks are due to start later on Friday.