LA Lakers finalize trade of German guard Schroder

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially finalized their trade for German guard Dennis Schroder, NBA confirmed Wednesday.

"The Los Angeles Lakers have acquired guard Dennis Schroder from the Oklahoma City Thunder in exchange for Danny Green and the draft rights to Jaden McDaniels, it was announced by Vice President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Rob Pelinka," NBA said on its website.

Last season, Schroder averaged 18.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and four assists for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Drafted 17th overall by the Hawks in the 2013 NBA Draft, Schroder has appeared in 46 postseason games (six starts) throughout his career.









