Anti-government protest continues in Armenia to demand departure of PM Nikol Pashinyan

Protests continued on Thursday in the Armenian capital Yerevan demanding the resignation of the country's prime minister.

Protesters, who blocked some roads at the city center, chanted slogans against premier Nikol Pashinyan, asking him to resign. Footage aired by local media showed policemen were driving their vehicles into the protest in a bid to open the streets.

Police also detained some of the protesters.

Protests erupted in Armenia earlier this month after Pashinyan accepted defeat by signing the deal with Azerbaijan and Russia to halt the fighting over Upper Karabakh.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted Sept. 27 and the Armenian army continued its attacks on civilian and Azerbaijani forces, even violating humanitarian cease-fire agreements for 44 days.

Baku liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation during this time.

On Nov. 10, the two countries signed a Russia-brokered agreement to end fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.



