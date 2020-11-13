TURKISH GIANTS GALATASARAYS NORWEGIAN DEFENDER ELABDELLAOUI CONTRACTS COVID-19

Turkish football club Galatasaray defender Omar Elabdellaoui tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Norwegian Football Federation confirmed on Friday.

The federation said that Elabdellaoui was in good spirits and isolated from the rest of the squad.

In August, Norwegian right-back Elabdellaoui joined Galatasaray, inking a three-year contract with the Lions.

The 28-year-old has played nine games for the Istanbul side so far.