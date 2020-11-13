Britain records 376 new COVID-19 deaths, 27,301 infections

British health authorities have reported 376 new fatalities from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the weekly tally to 2,829.

The total number of fatalities has now reached 51,304-the highest in Europe.

According to the data released, there were 27,301 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.

On Thursday, 33,470 cases were registered-the highest ever since the start of the pandemic.

The number of those infected within the past seven days has climbed to a staggering 171,012.

A national lockdown has been in place in England for a week and is set to end for now on Dec. 2, when it will be reviewed.

The total number of deaths passed on Wednesday the grim milestone of 50,000.