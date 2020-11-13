Britain records 376 new COVID-19 deaths, 27,301 infections
WORLD Agencies and A News
Published
Britain reported 27,301 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, a slight fall from the previous day's all-time high but the second-highest daily figure recorded, official government statistics showed. There were 376 new deaths reported, down from 563 reported on Thursday.
British health authorities have reported 376 new fatalities from the coronavirus on Friday, bringing the weekly tally to 2,829.
The total number of fatalities has now reached 51,304-the highest in Europe.
According to the data released, there were 27,301 new cases recorded over the past 24 hours.
On Thursday, 33,470 cases were registered-the highest ever since the start of the pandemic.
The number of those infected within the past seven days has climbed to a staggering 171,012.
A national lockdown has been in place in England for a week and is set to end for now on Dec. 2, when it will be reviewed.
The total number of deaths passed on Wednesday the grim milestone of 50,000.