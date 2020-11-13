YPG/PKK terrorists set Daesh/ISIS ringleader free - locals
WORLD Anadolu Agency
Published
According to the information gained from the Syrian locals, the YPG/PKK terrorists have released Aid Abdulhamid al-Deyri -- the so-called commander of the public relations bureau of Daesh/ISIS -- in war-torn Syria by putting an end to the 2-year detainment of the bloody-minded ringleader who had committed several war crimes.
The YPG/PKK terror group set free Friday a ringleader of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization in Syria, according to local sources.
YPG/PKK terrorists released the so-called "commander of public relations bureau," Aid Abdulhamid al-Deyri, who was detained by the terror group two years ago, according to sources.
The terrorist was previously involved in several war crimes, sources said.
Previously, YPG/PKK terrorists released hundreds of Daesh/ISIS members from camps in northeastern Syria.
Last month, the terror group announced it set free 631 terrorists.