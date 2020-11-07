Real Madrid say Casemiro, Hazard test positive for COVID-19
Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard and his Brazilian teammate Casemiro have both tested positive for coronavirus, the La Liga club announced on Saturday.
Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro and forward Eden Hazard have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their La Liga clash at Valencia, the Spanish champions said on Saturday.
"Our players Casemiro and Hazard have given positive results in the COVID-19 tests carried out on Friday morning," Real said in a statement.
The club said that all other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with them, had returned negative tests.
Real defender Eder Militao had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and was forced to miss Tuesday's 3-2 victory against Inter Milan in the Champions League.
Real, who are a point and place behind La Liga leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, face 13th-placed Valencia on Sunday.