European leaders congratulate US President-elect Biden

European leaders on Saturday congratulated US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their capturing the White House, as projected by major media outlets.



French President Emmanuel Macron on Twitter sent a congratulatory message to Biden and Harris saying: "We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!"



Angela Merkel, Germany's first female chancellor, congratulated Biden as well as Kamala Harris, the "first female vice president," her spokesperson said on Twitter.



"I look forward to working together with President Biden in the future. Our transatlantic friendship is indispensable if we are to face the greatest challenges of our time," said Merkel.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also took Twitter to congratulate Biden and Harris on their "historic achievement."



"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security," said Johnson, whose nation forms one half of the US-UK "special relationship."



Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo also said: "A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy."



Robert Abela, prime minister of the island nation of Malta, also congratulated Biden and Harris on their victory, adding that Harris "as first woman vp in the US-[is] so inspiring."



"Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality," said Giuseppe Conte, Italy's prime minister.



"We are ready to work with the President-elect Joe Biden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner," he added.

While such congratulations from world leaders are standard, they carry added poignancy after nearly four years of defeated incumbent Donald Trump, who has strained US relations with most of its Western allies.

Trump has promised to challenge the race's outcome, but messages to Biden by such major players as Britain and Germany also may put pressure on the outgoing president to concede.



