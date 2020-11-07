Trump claims he won election with 71M votes

President Donald Trump claimed he won the US presidential race despite his rival, Democratic Joe Biden, garnering more than 270 electoral votes.

In a tweet in all in caps, Trump rallied against officials who he said did not allow observers to view the vote count process and he seemed fixated on the amount of votes he received.

"THE OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTING ROOMS. I WON THE ELECTION, GOT 71,000,000 LEGAL VOTES. BAD THINGS HAPPENED WHICH OUR OBSERVERS WERE NOT ALLOWED TO SEE. NEVER HAPPENED BEFORE. MILLIONS OF MAIL-IN BALLOTS WERE SENT TO PEOPLE WHO NEVER ASKED FOR THEM!" said Trump.

In a subsequent tweet, Trump wrote: "71,000,000 Legal Votes. The most EVER for a sitting President!"

Biden now holds a commanding 290 Electoral College votes after The Associated Press also called the state of Nevada for the now president-elect.

The states of Georgia, North Carolina, and Alaska remain outstanding several days after Tuesday's election, but it is now mathematically impossible for Trump to win re-election without a major change in vote counts.

Trump said his team would begin legal challenges Monday, but he did not specify in which states lawsuits would go forward.