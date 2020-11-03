Bayern Munich defender contracts coronavirus

Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule tested positive for the novel coronavirus Monday.

"Niklas Sule has tested positive for COVID-19," the German club said in a statement.

It added that the 25-year-old German international is self-isolating at home and is doing well.

Sule will miss Bayern Munich's UEFA Champions League match against Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday.

He joined Bayern Munich from German club Hoffenheim in 2017.

Sule helped Bayern Munich win three German league titles in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

He also won the 2020 UEFA Champions League with "Die Bayern," or The Bavarians.







