Bayern defender Süle tests positive for COVID-19

Bayern Munich says defender Niklas Süle has tested positive for the coronavirus and is in isolation at home.

Bayern says the 25-year-old center back "is doing well."

The announcement came before Bayern traveled to Salzburg for a Champions League match.

Forward Serge Gnabry missed the opening group game against Atletico Madrid two weeks ago but was later allowed to leave isolation after further negative tests.

Süle has played in nine of Bayern's 11 games in all competitions this season after missing most of last season with a cruciate ligament injury in his knee.













