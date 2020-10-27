Başaksehir to take on PSG in Champions League Group H

Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Başakşehir will face French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their UEFA Champions League Group H game Wednesday.

The match will kick off in the Fatih Terim Stadium at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT).

In their first group matches, Başakşehir lost to Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0, while PSG were defeated by English Premier League side Manchester United 2-1 in Paris.

Başakşehir's Nacer Chadli, Junior Caicara, Ugur Ucar ve Okechukwu Azubuikehave will miss the match due to injuries.

Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat from PSG have been ruled out against Başakşehir over their injuries.

PSG TOP LIGUE 1

PSG now sit top of Ligue 1 as they have 18 points in eight matches.

They scored 20 goals and only conceded three in the league so far.

