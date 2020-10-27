Başaksehir to take on PSG in Champions League Group H
Turkish Super Lig club Medipol Başakşehir will face French side Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in their UEFA Champions League Group H game Wednesday.
The match will kick off in the Fatih Terim Stadium at 8.55 p.m. local time (1755GMT).
In their first group matches, Başakşehir lost to Germany's RB Leipzig 2-0, while PSG were defeated by English Premier League side Manchester United 2-1 in Paris.
Başakşehir's Nacer Chadli, Junior Caicara, Ugur Ucar ve Okechukwu Azubuikehave will miss the match due to injuries.
Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Mauro Icardi, Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat from PSG have been ruled out against Başakşehir over their injuries.
PSG TOP LIGUE 1
PSG now sit top of Ligue 1 as they have 18 points in eight matches.
They scored 20 goals and only conceded three in the league so far.
WEEK 2 FIXTURES IN CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Group A
Lokomotiv Moscow vs Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs Salzburg
Group B
Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter Milan
Borussia Monchengladbach vs Real Madrid
Group C
Porto vs Olympiacos
Olympique Marseille vs Manchester City
Group D
Atalanta vs Ajax
Liverpool vs Midtjylland
Group E
Krasnodar vs Chelsea
Sevilla vs Rennes
Group F
Club Brugge vs Lazio
Borussia Dortmund vs Zenit St. Petersburg
Group G
Juventus vs Barcelona
Ferencvaros vs Dynamo Kiev
Group H
Manchester United vs RB Leipzig
Medipol Başakşehir vs PSG