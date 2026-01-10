Turkish television dramas boost cultural, economic ties with Bangladesh

Popular Turkish television dramas have played a growing role in strengthening cultural, diplomatic and economic ties with Bangladesh over the last decade, according to Bangladesh's ambassador to Ankara.

Amanul Haq told Anadolu that the Turkish series has created strong emotional and cultural connections.

"Turkish television dramas have become an important bond between Bangladesh and Türkiye over the past decade," he said. "These series strengthen emotional ties, cultural interest and mutual respect."

Bangladeshi audiences, he added, relate closely to themes portrayed in the dramas, including family bonds, faith, honor, justice and sacrifice, which reflect similar social and cultural values.

Turkish productions such as Kara Sevda, Muhtesem Yüzyil, known locally as Sultan Suleiman, and Kurulus Osman, are among the most popular in Bangladesh, particularly among younger viewers.

Haq noted that broadcasters, especially Deepto TV, have played a key role in airing Bengali-dubbed versions of the series.

The influence of Turkish dramas extends beyond television screens, according to the ambassador. Turkish cuisine, fashion and language have gained popularity, while an interest in visiting Türkiye has increased. He said Turkish restaurants are becoming more common in Dhaka and many middle-class households use Turkish products.

"Turkish dramas have clearly contributed to the spread of Turkish restaurants, clothing and a strong attraction to visit Türkiye," said Haq.

The growing cultural familiarity has also supported closer political, diplomatic and trade relations, he added, noting that Bangladesh has proposed opening a Yunus Emre Institute branch due to strong public interest in Turkish culture.

Haq said the dramas project Türkiye as a country with a rich Islamic heritage, strong governance and modern capabilities, enhancing its soft power in Bangladesh, while encouraging deeper people-to-people ties between the two nations.