NATO CHIEF URGES 400% INCREASE IN ALLIANCES AIR DEFENCE

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday was due to urge a "400-percent increase" in the transatlantic alliance's air and missile defence capacities in response to the threat from Russia.

"We see in Ukraine how Russia delivers terror from above, so we will strengthen the shield that protects our skies. Our militaries also need thousands more armoured vehicles and tanks, millions more artillery shells," Rutte was due to say in a speech to the Chatham House think-tank in London, according to comments quoted in a statement.









