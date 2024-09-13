Toronto Film Festival cancels screening of ‘Russians at War’ due to threats

Threats putting the public at risk forced the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) to cancel the North American premiere of the controversial documentary "Russians at War" on Thursday.

The film, shot by Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova, which follows Russian soldiers from their homes to the front lines of the Ukraine war, has created a hailstorm of protest from several groups as well as threats.

"Effective immediately, TIFF is forced to pause all upcoming screenings of 'Russians at War," TIFF officials posted on X.

The decision to not screen the film as planned on Friday, Saturday and Sunday comes one day after TIFF officials said the production would be shown.

"We have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety," a TIFF statement said, reported the Globe and Mail.

"While we stand firm on our statement shared yesterday, this decision has been made in order to ensure the safety of all festival guests, staff and volunteers."

The decision also comes after TVOntario (TVO), Ontario's public broadcaster, which helped with the funding for the film, pulled its support.

Organizers said that while the film's showings have been cancelled, they supported "civil discourse" and would screen the production "when it is safe to do so."

Politics also played a role in the cancellation.

Ukraine's consul-general in Toronto, Oleh Nikolenko, said the film glosses over the war crimes committed by the Russians.

Canada's Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, whose maternal grandparents were both born in Ukraine, told reporters Tuesday that she had "grave concerns" about the film, the Globe and Mail reported.

Two Canadian senators of Ukrainian descent also called for TIFF to cancel the showings.

In a post on X, Sean Farnel, the film's consulting producer, called on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to "fully investigate this affront, from within a sovereign government to our democratic values in a free media."











