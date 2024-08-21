Atletico Madrid sign Chelsea midfielder Gallagher

Atletico Madrid have signed Chelsea midfielder Connor Gallagher, the Spanish side announced Wednesday.

The 24-year-old will stay with the Madrid team until 2029, according to a club statement.

A product of Chelsea youth academy, Gallagher previously went on to several loan spells in several English clubs including Charlton Athletic, Swansea and Crystal Palace, then returned to the London side.

He helped Chelsea clinch the 2019 UEFA Europa League title with 10 goals and 10 assists in 95 matches, and also made 18 appearances for England.















