'Barbie' film banned in Kuwait

Lafi Al-Sabii, Deputy Undersecretary of the Kuwait Ministry of Information and Chairman of the Cinema Films Inspection Committee, stated that the films "Barbie" and "Talk to Me" will not be screened.

Sabii continued his remarks within the context of the committee's efforts to safeguard societal morals and social traditions:

"Before allowing a film to be screened, the committee requests the removal of disturbing scenes. If a film contains a message that contradicts the values of society, its release is prohibited. This applies to any film that contains content inconsistent with our people's values and traditions."

Lebanon also announced that the film "Barbie" will not be released, citing it as being against "moral and religious" values and emphasizing its focus on homosexuality.