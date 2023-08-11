UKRAINES KULEBA: CRUISE MISSILES WONT BE USED ON RUSSIAN TERRITORY

News World Ukraine's Kuleba: Cruise missiles won't be used on Russian territory

Ukraine does not want to use the requested cruise missiles from Germany and the United States on Russian territory, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said in a post on the social network X, formerly known as Twitter.



He called the long-range missiles "crucial" and said Ukraine asked the two countries to send the missiles "as soon as possible."



Kuleba assured Berlin and Washington that the missiles "will be used solely inside [Ukraine's] borders.



"The longer the missile range, the shorter the war," he wrote on the platform.



Ukraine hopes to receive Taurus cruise missiles with a range of up to 500 kilometres from Germany, and the similar ATACMS weapon system from the U.S.



Ukraine needs the weapons to eliminate Russian bases and supply lines far behind the front. The German government fears that targets on Russian territory will also be attacked.





























