Turkish riders target podiums in France and Slovakia superbike rounds

The ninth round of the Superbike and Supersport World Championships will be held in France.

Under the coordination of the Turkish Motorcycle Federation National Teams Captain Kenan Sofuoğlu, national athletes Toprak Razgatlıoğlu and Bahattin Sofuoğlu have completed their preparations to compete at the Magny-Cours Circuit in France from September 5 to 7 in the 9th round of the World Superbike Championship (WSBK). Can Öncü will compete for a medal in the 9th round of the World Supersport Championship.

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu, who leads the WSBK with 407 points, will take part in free practice sessions tomorrow with the ROKiT BMW Motorrad team. On September 6, Saturday at 15:00 TRT, he will race in the first race, followed by the superpole race on September 7 at 12:00 TRT and the second main race at 16:30 TRT, all where he will fight for a podium finish.

National athlete Bahattin Sofuoğlu will also race alongside Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in WSBK, representing the Yamaha Motoxracing team.

Can Öncü will push for the top in France

The ninth round of the World Supersport Championship will also take place in France.

Can Öncü will participate in free practice sessions and the superpole race tomorrow. He will compete in the first race on September 6 at 16:15 TRT and the second race on September 7 at 16:15 TRT, aiming for the top.

10 Turkish athletes to compete in Slovakia

The season will continue with races in Slovakia in the Alpe Adria Circuit Championship, Balkan Circuit Championship, and European SS300 Cup.

At the Slovakiaring Circuit from September 5-7, Turkish athletes Şahin Karadayıoğlu, Harun Akgün, Altuğ İnan, Murat Serkan Kantarcı, Ömer Faruk Ataç, Berk Çevik, Turgut Durukan, Demir Dönmez, Yunus Erçelik, and Fatih Şahin will compete.