RED BULLS MAX VERSTAPPEN WINS F1 BRAZILIAN GRAND PRIX AFTER 10 RACES

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen races during the Formula One Sao Paulo Grand Prix, at the Jose Carlos Pace racetrack, aka Interlagos, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on November 3, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen won in the 2024 Formula One World Championship Brazilian Grand Prix after 10 races on Sunday.

The reigning champion finished in two hours, six minutes, 54.43 seconds, while both of Alpine Renault's drivers, Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, made it to the podium in second and third, respectively.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the winner of the last round of the Mexican GP, had to retire from the race due to a crash on lap 40.

Dutch Verstappen leads the driver standings with 393 points, while McLaren's Lando Norris is in second with 331 points and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in third with 307 points.

McLaren top the constructor standings with 593 points, with Ferrari tailing at 557 points, followed by Red Bull with 544 points.

The next race of the season, round 22, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, will be held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Nov. 24.