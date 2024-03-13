2 Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in occupied West Bank

Two Palestinians were killed by Israeli army gunfire during a military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, according to a local medical source.

Four other people were injured when Israeli forces opened fire on a group of Palestinians outside a hospital in the city, the source said.

According to witnesses, Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp early Wednesday, triggering clashes with angry residents. Sounds of gunfire were heard inside the camp.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank since Israel launched a deadly military offensive against the Gaza Strip after a cross-border attack by Hamas last October.

At least 432 Palestinians have since been killed and more than 4,700 others injured by Israeli fire, according to the Health Ministry.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza, where nearly 31,200 people have been killed.