Max Verstappen wins British Grand Prix, claims 6th straight victory

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen won the British Grand Prix ahead of Lando Norris on Sunday.

Verstappen finished the 52-lap race in an hour, 25 minutes, and 16 seconds at the Silverstone Circuit on a 5.9-kilometer (3.6-mile) track.

The 25-year-old driver won the eighth race of the season to take six consecutive victories.

Lando Norris of McLaren completed the race in second place, while Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes came third in round 11 of the season.

In May, Formula One canceled the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the sixth race of the season, due to flooding in northern Italy.

The season's 12th race, the Hungarian Grand Prix will be held on July 23.

DRIVER STANDINGS

1. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 255 points

2. Sergio Perez (Mexico): 156

3. Fernando Alonso (Spain): 137

4. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 121

5. Carlos Sainz (Spain): 83

CONSTRUCTOR STANDINGS

1. Red Bull: 411

2. Mercedes: 203

3. Aston Martin: 181

4. Ferrari: 157

5. McLaren: 59