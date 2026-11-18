A Syrian Airlines flight departed Aleppo International Airport in northern Syria for the Russian capital Moscow on Wednesday, marking the first flight on the route since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024.

In a statement carried by Syrian news agency SANA, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said the route aims to "strengthen international air connectivity, expand the network of international destinations and open new opportunities for air transport between Syria and countries around the world."

The launch follows an announcement by the authority on Oct. 15 that regular direct flights between Aleppo and Moscow would begin on Nov. 18.

At the time, the authority said the flights would provide passengers with additional travel options and expand the network of destinations served by Aleppo Airport as part of efforts to strengthen air links between Syria and Russia.

Damascus International Airport received the first Syrian Airlines flight from Moscow on Aug. 16 following the fall of the Assad regime, marking the resumption of flights between the two countries, SANA reported.

As part of efforts to expand its network, the airline launched direct flights to Amsterdam in July, alongside regular services to other capitals and cities, according to the agency.





