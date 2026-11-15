Saudi-led coalition says it intercepted 2 Houthi drones over Mecca region

The Saudi-led coalition said Sunday it intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen's Houthis over the Mecca region in western Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced the interception in a statement on the US social media company X, without giving details about possible injuries or damage.

Earlier Sunday, the coalition said it intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthis toward Riyadh and two drones over Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province. It did not identify who launched the drones intercepted in the east.

There was no immediate Houthi comment on the statement. The group has previously denied targeting the Mecca region.

The Houthis have stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia since July, using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and drones against airports, oil facilities and other sites.

Riyadh has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government since March 2015. The Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and other provinces in September 2014.