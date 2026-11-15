Iran says 2 oil tankers hit mines near Strait of Hormuz, 1 sinks

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Sunday that two oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while attempting to cross the southern part of the Strait of Hormuz, sinking one of the vessels.

The IRGC Navy said the tankers were attempting to use what it called an "unauthorized" route when the mine strikes triggered powerful explosions. It said one of the vessels, a supertanker carrying more than 2 million barrels of crude oil, sank in the southern Gulf.

The force alleged that the tankers had switched off their navigation systems and tried to cross undetected with support from the US military.

The statement did not identify either vessel or give details on the crews.

Iran announced on July 12 that it had closed the strait again after the US resumed strikes on Iran. Tehran has warned it would target vessels that use routes other than those it designates or attempt to transit without its permission.

The Strait of Hormuz is a major route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments. Disruptions to shipping through the waterway have heightened concerns over global energy supplies.