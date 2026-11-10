UN peacekeepers come under fire in southern Lebanon, mission says

A UN peacekeeping patrol came under fire on Tuesday evening near Wadi Jilu in southern Lebanon, the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said.

About a dozen rounds were fired at peacekeepers carrying out routine patrol duties, the mission said in a statement.

The peacekeepers spotted a muzzle flash and returned fire, after which the shooting stopped, according to UNIFIL.

No peacekeepers were injured in the incident, the mission added.

"Deliberate attacks on peacekeepers are violations of Security Council resolution 1701 and international humanitarian law," UNIFIL said.

The mission urged the Lebanese government to swiftly launch an investigation to identify those responsible and hold them accountable.

It also reiterated that all parties are required under international law to protect UN personnel and property at all times.

The incident came amid growing concerns in Lebanon over a potential security vacuum in the south when UNIFIL's mandate expires at the end of 2026.

Israeli attacks and military presence in southern Lebanon continue, while international security arrangements following the mission's withdrawal remain unclear.

In August 2025, the UN Security Council extended UNIFIL's mandate for a final time through Dec. 31, 2026, with a gradual and safe withdrawal scheduled to follow in 2027.

UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978.

Its mandate expanded following the 2006 war to include monitoring the cessation of hostilities, assisting the Lebanese army in deploying across southern Lebanon, reporting violations and maintaining communication with the Lebanese and Israeli sides.





