Member of US Army arrested in UK for suspected Russian espionage: Police

A member of the US Army has been arrested in Britain as part of an investigation into alleged espionage linked to Russia, UK police said Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the 41-year-old male was arrested near Gloucester as part of an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP), working closely with US authorities, the US military and the FBI.

"He was arrested on suspicion of offences under Section 1 and Section 3 of the National Security Act (NSA) 2023," it noted.

Officers are carrying out searches at two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the investigation, said Metropolitan Police.

"The country to which the allegations relate is Russia," it added.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, senior national coordinator for counter terrorism policing, said that this is a "significant arrest and investigation," and that the allegations are "serious and our investigation is very much ongoing."

"This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies," FBI Director Kash Patel said in the statement.

Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of the US Army Counterintelligence Command, said, "This case demonstrates the strength of our partnerships and the resolve of the counterintelligence community."

Stinchon added that the alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a "sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent."

The suspect has been detained under the NSA 2023 and remains in custody at a London police station, according to the statement, and the investigation is being led by officers from CTP London and inquiries continue.





