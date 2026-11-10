Israeli forces detain 7 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces detained at least seven Palestinians on Tuesday during raids across several areas of the occupied West Bank, according to the official Wafa news agency.

Israeli forces raided the city of Al-Bireh and the village of Burqa, east of Ramallah, and searched several Palestinian homes, Wafa reported.

Four Palestinians from the village of Al-Mughayyir were detained during the raids.

Israeli forces also detained two Palestinian men from the village of Siniriya, as well as another man from the town of Habla, south of Qalqilya.

Separately, Israeli forces raided the towns of Attil and Allar, north of Tulkarem, early Tuesday.

According to local sources cited by Wafa, military vehicles moved through streets and neighborhoods in both towns, while troops raided and searched homes in Attil and damaged their contents.

The forces also held several Palestinians and took them to a residential building for questioning before releasing them, with no arrests reported in the two towns.

The Israeli army conducts near-daily arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank. The incursions often involve assaults on family members, as well as the destruction and vandalism of household belongings.

Around 9,350 Palestinian prisoners, including 350 children and 90 women, are held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures.

Human rights organizations say detainees are subjected to torture, starvation, and medical neglect, which have led to the deaths of dozens of prisoners.