Iran says 3rd oil tanker explodes after hitting naval mine in Strait of Hormuz

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Tuesday that a third oil tanker exploded after striking a naval mine while attempting to pass through an "unauthorized" route in the Strait of Hormuz, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

In a statement carried by IRIB, the IRGC Navy's public relations office said the tanker struck the mine Tuesday afternoon and caught fire in the eastern part of the strategic waterway.

It said smoke from the explosion and subsequent fire had spread across the skies above the strait.

The IRGC Navy claimed that the destruction of US coastal radar and navigational aid systems south of the strait had increased the risks facing tankers attempting to use unauthorized shipping routes.

It added that vessels navigating dangerous and illegal passages were striking naval mines.

The statement did not identify the tanker, its flag or the number of crew members onboard. It also provided no information about casualties or environmental damage.

The incident comes amid heightened maritime tensions in the strait following the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels against using shipping routes outside those designated by Tehran.

Despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June, disputes about navigation and maritime security in the strategic waterway have persisted.





