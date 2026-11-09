Jordanian foreign minister arrives in Syria for high-level coordination talks

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in Damascus on Monday to co-chair the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation between the two countries.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani received Safadi at Damascus International Airport, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

Jordan's Foreign Ministry said the meetings will focus on strengthening bilateral relations and following up on the implementation of agreements reached during the council's second session, held in Amman in April.

The two sides are also expected to sign memorandums of understanding and executive programs aimed at expanding their strategic partnership and advancing shared interests, the ministry said in a Sunday statement.

The council serves as a framework for coordinating bilateral cooperation and reviewing progress on agreements between the two neighboring countries.

On April 18, 2025, Syria and Jordan agreed to establish the Higher Coordination Council to strengthen cooperation across several sectors, including energy, health, industry, trade, transportation and agriculture.