Israel ‘fully responsible’ for Gaza landslide deaths: Hamas

The Palestinian group Hamas said Israel bore "full responsibility" for the deaths of a woman and four children in a landslide that struck tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza on Sunday.

In a statement, it said Israel's blockade and restrictions on aid, tents and shelter supplies had left displaced families without safe accommodation. It also cited restrictions on materials needed to repair and rebuild homes.

Hamas accused Israel of forcing more than 2 million Palestinians from their homes and confining them to less than a third of Gaza in crowded camps and shelters lacking basic safety and protection.

It warned that overcrowding and harsh weather could lead to further humanitarian disasters.

The group called for international intervention to end the war, lift the blockade and allow aid and rebuilding supplies into Gaza so displaced families could return to safe homes. It also urged the UN and humanitarian organizations to act to protect civilians.

Gaza's Civil Defense said the collapse in Deir al-Balah killed a woman and four children and injured others. Rescuers were still searching for missing people.

Heavy rain and strong winds have battered Gaza since Friday evening. The Government Media Office said 70,000 tents had flooded and dozens of walls damaged by Israeli bombardment had collapsed within the storm's first 12 hours.

Israel's genocidal war, which began in October 2023, devastated homes and infrastructure across Gaza.

Israeli restrictions on shelter supplies, building materials and reconstruction equipment have continued despite a ceasefire in effect between Israel and Hamas since Oct. 10, 2025.





