Iran, China discuss Yemen crisis, future regional security arrangements

Iranian and Chinese officials discussed the Yemen crisis and future regional security arrangements during talks in Tehran on Sunday, according to statements released by both sides.

China's Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs Zhai Jun met Ali Bagheri Kani, deputy secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, and Foreign Ministry Director General for Gulf Affairs Mohammad Alibek.

The meetings focused on bilateral relations and developments in the Middle East, according to a statement published Monday on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

In a post on US social media company X, Alibek said his discussions with Zhai focused on the Yemen crisis, the need for a political solution and future regional security arrangements.

He added that both sides emphasized the importance of maintaining consultations between Tehran and Beijing.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning previously announced that Zhai would visit Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia in the first half of November as part of Beijing's diplomatic efforts to promote regional peace and stability.

She said the visits were intended to advance initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping.





