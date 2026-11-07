Israeli army continues strikes in southern Lebanon despite framework deal

The Israeli army continued its attacks in southern Lebanon on Saturday despite a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Lebanon and Israel in June.

The Israeli army "carried out a demolition operation in Bani Hayyan," Lebanon's state-run National News Agency (NNA) reported, without providing further details.

The army conducted search operations in Khiam, in Marjayoun district, and its artillery shelled the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region, the report said.

Overnight, the outskirts of Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district and Wadi Zibqin came under intermittent Israeli artillery fire, it added.

Israeli artillery targeted the al-Arayesh area between the towns of Haris and Hadatha in Bint Jbeil district on Friday evening.

Israeli forces fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, south of Tyre, alongside artillery shelling targeting the area, the report noted.

The June framework deal provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security responsibilities there.

Thousands killed in Israeli attacks since March

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others as of Nov. 5.

Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including positions held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war, when Israeli ground forces advanced around 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.



