Libya’s Saddam Haftar, UN envoy stress need to unify executive authority

Saddam Haftar, deputy commander-in-chief of eastern Libyan forces, and UN envoy Hanna Tetteh stressed Thursday the need to unify the country's executive authority and end divisions among state institutions, warning against attempts to obstruct the process.

Haftar received Tetteh, head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), and her delegation at the General Command headquarters in the eastern city of Benghazi, according to a statement by eastern Libyan forces.

The meeting addressed developments in the UN-backed roadmap and the UN Security Council's support for an agreement reached by the smaller committee known as the "4+4," the statement said.

Both sides emphasized the need to unify the executive authority and end divisions within Libyan institutions while warning against attempts to obstruct those efforts.

"Unifying the executive authority is necessary to end the political division and represents a fundamental step toward addressing outstanding issues," Haftar said.

He also congratulated Tetteh on the UN Security Council's decision to extend UNSMIL's mandate for another year and said the General Command was ready to facilitate the mission's work.