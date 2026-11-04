2 pro-Russian hacker groups claim attacks on European refrigeration systems: Report

Two pro-Russian hacker groups claimed responsibility for recent attacks on European refrigeration systems, Italian broadcaster Rai reported Wednesday.

The groups named "Noname057(16)" and "Z-Pentest" reportedly claimed responsibility in a social media post seen by the Italian outlet.

"We simply exploited the integrated systems," they said, adding: "Our reach extends to water supply systems, power plants, industrial facilities and food storage sites."

The groups noted that they were dealing a "devastating blow" to Danfoss and Dixell Web equipment.

"Similar incidents have affected hundreds of locations across Europe, yet they have not learned from their mistakes. Once again, we have demonstrated the true cost of Western digital maturity. So keep an eye on our actions on the global stage," the groups said.

On Monday, suspected cyberattacks targeting refrigeration systems affected food businesses across several European countries, causing food losses and prompting a criminal investigation in Belgium.





