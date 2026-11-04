Trump suffered military, political defeats: Iran’s security chief

Iran's Supreme National Security Council Secretary Mohsen Rezaei claimed that Tehran had inflicted military and political defeats on US President Donald Trump.

"The Iranian nation handed Trump a strategic defeat on the battlefield and in the Hormuz—and a POLITICAL DEFEAT in Washington," Rezaei wrote on US social media platform X.

He also said Americans were bearing the financial burden of the war.

"Anyone who takes on Iran will pay the price—from the battlefield to their own doorstep," he warned.

The remarks came after US Vice President JD Vance blamed the war with Iran for Republicans' defeat in Tuesday's midterm elections.

"The reason we lost is the war," Vance wrote on X on Wednesday, saying voter anger over the conflict had driven former Trump supporters to back Democrats.

Democrats secured control of both chambers of Congress in the elections.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, before a ceasefire was reached in April. Fighting resumed in July amid stalled diplomatic efforts to end the conflict.





