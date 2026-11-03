Iran says 3 oil tankers hit naval mines, catch fire in Strait of Hormuz

Three oil tankers struck naval mines and caught fire while navigating "unauthorized" routes through the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy said Tuesday.

The Tasnim News Agency, citing a statement from the IRGC Navy's public relations office, said the three tankers experienced explosions and severe fires after entering "unauthorized" shipping routes with their navigation and identification systems switched off.

The incidents occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, with the resulting fires illuminating the eastern section of the strait throughout the night, according to the statement.

The IRGC said the tankers had been abandoned near the southern shores of the Strait of Hormuz and remained engulfed in flames.

It said Iranian regulations governing navigation through the strait have repeatedly been communicated to vessels through radio broadcasts and official naval notices.

The IRGC warned that ships disregarding these regulations and cooperating with the US military to cross unauthorized routes could face similar incidents.

The statement also rejected claims by the commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM) about conditions in the strait, accusing him of using archival footage on social media to misrepresent the situation.

The IRGC did not identify the tankers or provide details about their crews, casualties, or the extent of the damage.

There was no immediate independent confirmation of the reported incidents.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a major flashpoint since the US and Israel launched their military offensive against Iran on Feb. 28.

Iranian forces have tightened control over maritime traffic through the strategic waterway, while Tehran has accused Washington of maintaining a naval blockade.

The latest statement follows a separate announcement by Iran's Navy on Monday that an oil tanker had struck a naval mine and caught fire in an area described as prohibited and unsafe east of the Strait of Hormuz.





