Israel maintains highest state of alert on eve of US midterm elections

Israel remained on the highest state of military alert on Monday, a day before the US midterm elections, amid concerns over a possible resumption of war with Iran, according to Israeli media.

Americans head to the polls Tuesday for midterm elections halfway through Republican President Donald Trump's second term, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 Senate seats and governorships in 36 states up for grabs, alongside thousands of local positions and ballot measures.

Trump has repeatedly pledged not to launch new strikes against Iran before the midterm elections, while suggesting that military operations could resume afterward, amid a continued US military buildup in the region and stalled diplomatic efforts.

According to Israeli media, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has been pushing for renewed strikes against Iran, ostensibly aimed at overthrowing its government, although Israeli officials acknowledge that the final decision rests with the White House.

Israeli news website Walla reported Monday that the military remained on high alert amid US and Israeli concerns that Iran could launch a surprise attack, either directly or through allied groups, against American interests in the region or Israel.

The report said intelligence agencies fear Tehran could stage a large-scale military provocation that might influence the US midterm elections.

Walla said the Israeli military had intensified defensive and offensive preparations in recent weeks in coordination with US Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Pentagon.

Citing unnamed Israeli military officials, the website said security coordination between Israel and the US had reached its highest levels and that Israel would receive advance warning if Washington decided to attack Iran.

However, Israeli military assessments suggest that the likelihood of a US preemptive strike before the midterm elections remains low, as Trump prefers to exhaust diplomatic negotiations and pressure before resorting to military action, according to the report.

Walla also said that more than 3,000 US troops were stationed in Israel, noting that no unusual increase in American military aircraft arrivals had been recorded over the past week, unlike the periods preceding previous escalations.

The report added that Israeli officials believe Tehran is seeking to buy time in negotiations with Washington, while disagreements persist over Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missiles.