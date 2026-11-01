Israeli army arrests 5 Palestinians in West Bank raids

The Israeli army arrested five Palestinians on Sunday after raiding their homes in Nablus and Qalandiya refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office, a non-governmental organization, said in a statement that Israeli forces raided the town of Burin, south of Nablus, and arrested four young men after searching their homes.

It added that the army also arrested a young man from Qalandiya refugee camp, north of East Jerusalem.

The Israeli military carries out near-daily arrest raids across the West Bank, targeting men, children and women. The operations often involve assaults on family members during home raids, as well as the destruction and vandalism of household property.

Around 9,350 Palestinian prisoners are held in Israeli jails, including 350 children and 90 women, according to Palestinian figures.

Human rights organizations say prisoners are subjected to torture, starvation and medical neglect, which have led to dozens of deaths.

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war on Gaza in October 2023, the Israeli army has intensified its attacks in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, amid a rise in occupier violence.

These attacks have killed more than 1,220 Palestinians, wounded around 13,350 and led to the arrest of more than 26,000 others, according to Palestinian estimates.