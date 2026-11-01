At least 8 Palestinians killed in new Israeli violations of Gaza ceasefire

Mourners attend the funeral of five Palestinians at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis (REUTERS)

Eight Palestinians, including a child and five police officers, were killed, and several others wounded in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip on Sunday amid Israel's daily violations of last year's ceasefire, a medical source said.

The source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, told Anadolu that five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike in al-Mawasi, west of the city.

Local sources said that the strike hit near schools for children, causing panic among them.

In a statement, Gaza's Interior Ministry said five police officers were killed when Israeli forces targeted them while they were carrying out their regular duties in al-Mawasi.

According to the ministry, at least 75 policemen were killed by Israeli fire since the ceasefire took effect on Oct. 10, 2025.

In a separate attack, a medical source at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City said three Palestinians, including a father and his four-year-old son, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on al-Thawra Street.

The source added that six other Palestinians, including a wife and her child, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Local sources said that an Israeli drone targeted a gathering of civilians on al-Thawra Street.

In another attack, a Palestinian was shot in the thigh by Israeli forces in central Khan Younis, according to the medical source.

A two-year-old girl was also shot in the head by Israeli forces in Khan Younis. Her condition was described as moderate.

In another attack, several Palestinians were wounded by Israeli gunfire in Halawa camp, which shelters displaced people east of Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, the same source said.

Among the wounded was a woman who arrived at the hospital in critical condition.

The ongoing ceasefire violations have killed 1,580 Palestinians and wounded 5,711 others, according to figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000 others, figures from the ministry showed. The war has also destroyed around 90% of Gaza's civilian infrastructure.

















