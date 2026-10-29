Saudi-led coalition intercepts, destroys 2 Houthi ballistic missiles targeting Riyadh

The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government announced Thursday that its air defenses had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles launched by the Houthis toward the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Coalition spokesman Maj. Gen. Turki al-Maliki said air defense systems intercepted and destroyed the two missiles targeting Riyadh.

Earlier Thursday, Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued emergency warnings in Riyadh, the Al-Kharj governorate in central Saudi Arabia, and the southern city of Najran through the National Early Warning Platform.

Minutes later, the agency announced that the danger had passed, urging residents to continue following safety instructions and avoid gathering or filming.

Saudi Arabia has faced repeated Houthi missile and drone attacks amid an escalation in the conflict in neighboring Yemen.

Since 2015, Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition supporting Yemen's internationally recognized government against the Houthis, who have controlled the capital Sanaa and several other provinces since 2014.