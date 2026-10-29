Oil tanker struck by unknown projectile in Strait of Hormuz: UK maritime agency

An oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported.

In a warning issued Thursday, the UKMTO said it received a report from a company security officer that a tanker had been hit by an unknown projectile while completing an outbound transit of the strategic waterway.

The incident occurred at 1600GMT (7 pm local time), according to the agency.

"No injuries to the crew or environmental impact" have been reported so far, the UKMTO said.

The agency urged vessels operating in the area to exercise caution and report suspicious activity as authorities investigate the incident.