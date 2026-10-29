Israeli Democrats leader meets Arab party leader in bid to form ‘change government’

Israeli opposition Democrats party leader Yair Golan said Thursday that he met United Arab List (Ra'am) leader Mansour Abbas as part of efforts to accelerate the formation of a government to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration following Knesset elections.

In a post on US social media company X, accompanied by a photo with Abbas, Golan said the meeting was held "to promote quickly a government of change and to realize the will of the Israeli voter."

He did not specify where the meeting took place.

"This is a time for action. Our responsibility is not to miss the opportunity for change," said Golan.

Abbas had not commented on the meeting as of 1800GMT.

The meeting comes amid efforts by Israeli opposition leaders to form a new government after Netanyahu's bloc failed to secure the parliamentary majority needed to govern.

The Israel Hayom newspaper reported Thursday that Golan also held meetings with Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot and opposition leader Yair Lapid as part of political coordination following the election.

Golan has urged leaders of the opposition Change bloc to reconsider their positions on cooperation with Arab parties in an effort to find a path toward forming a government.

He previously expressed support for including Ra'am in a future government, while Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman opposes forming a coalition with Arab parties.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN said Thursday that vote counting had been completed, with Netanyahu's bloc securing 53 seats, the Change bloc 48 and Arab parties 19 in the 120-member Knesset.

Final results are expected next Wednesday, after verification procedures are completed.

Ra'am, led by Abbas, won eight seats, while the Joint List secured 11.

Together, the Change bloc and Arab parties hold 67 seats, but the Arab parties are not formally part of the Change bloc, leaving the possibility of an alternative government dependent on political understandings among the parties.