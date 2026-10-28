US warns Gulf states of possible 'short, intense' Iran war after midterms

The US has told several Gulf Arab countries to prepare for a "short, intense military campaign" against Iran after the Nov. 3 midterm elections, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people briefed on the conversations.

The messages, conveyed through diplomatic and military channels, are among growing signs that the US and Israel are preparing a new round of heavy combat operations to weaken Iran and push it toward negotiations, according to the report.

The US military is moving a Patriot missile defense system from Texas to the region and has moved troops from bases where they were vulnerable, while US forces are restocking munitions and preparing bombers and fighter jets for strikes, the newspaper said, citing officials.

An additional aircraft carrier strike group and a Marine expeditionary unit are expected to join roughly 20 US warships in the Middle East next month, it added.

President Donald Trump has not made a final decision but is leaning toward a "large postelection attack" that could target Iranian infrastructure and nuclear sites, the report said, citing people familiar with his thinking.

The White House declined to comment on "sensitive military plans that may or may not exist."

"President Trump keeps all options on the table to ensure that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," it said.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday, Trump said: "You'll see Iran in a couple of weeks, if you don't mind."

"We obliterated Iran's nuclear enrichment capacity with Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury and defeated them militarily, financially and otherwise. And it will all end very soon," he said.

"It could be over whenever I wanted it to be over," he added.

Trump has previously said that he will not attack Iran before the midterms.

The US and Israel launched a war against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with missile and drone attacks in the region and effectively close the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy supplies.

A memorandum of understanding was signed in June to pave the way for a final peace deal, but it collapsed amid disagreements, including over navigation in the strait.





