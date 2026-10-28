Iraqi premier heads to Syria for official visit

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi left Baghdad on Wednesday for an official visit to Syria, in the first such visit by an Iraqi premier after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria in December 2024.

Zaidi is heading a high-level delegation as part of the trip, Iraqi News Agency reported, citing the Prime Minister's Office.

The outlet did not provide further details on the visit. However, local media said that the border security and counter-terrorism efforts were expected to be addressed during talks.

On Tuesday, Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said the border between the countries is "completely" secure, and added that Damascus and Baghdad are already coordinating on several issues.

The visit comes amid efforts by both countries to strengthen ties following the establishment of an administration in Syria under Ahmed al-Sharaa in January 2025.



