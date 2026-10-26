Several killed in car explosion on Damascus-Homs highway in Syria

Several people were killed Monday in an explosion inside a car on the Damascus-Homs highway near Qara, in the Damascus countryside, Syrian state media reported.

Ambulance and civil defense teams arrived at the scene and recovered the victims' bodies, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA).

The agency did not specify the number or identities of those killed, report any injuries or provide details about the cause of the explosion.

The incident follows an Aug. 6 explosion aboard a passenger bus in Jaramana, also in the Damascus countryside, that killed two people and injured 13, according to a civil defense toll reported by Syria's Alikhbaria television channel.