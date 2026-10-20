Israeli strike kills Palestinian couple in Gaza despite ceasefire

A Palestinian man and his wife were killed, and five others injured in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip early Tuesday, medical sources and witnesses told Anadolu.

The attacks came amid continued Israeli violations of a ceasefire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told Anadolu that the bodies of the couple were brought to the hospital along with four injured Palestinians, including three women, following an Israeli airstrike on a home in western Gaza City.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an Israeli helicopter fired at least one missile at a family home near Al-Shifa Hospital, killing the couple and injuring others.

The strike sparked a fire in the house, which civil defense crews later extinguished, the witnesses added.

In eastern Gaza City, the Israeli army carried out artillery shelling and opened heavy fire from military vehicles and quadcopter drones toward Palestinian homes and tents sheltering displaced people in the Tuffah neighborhood.

The shelling and gunfire continued throughout the night, while several explosions were heard as the Israeli army demolished homes and civilian structures inside areas under its control, witnesses said.

Israeli warships also fired bullets and shells toward the northern coast of Gaza City, while military vehicles opened heavy fire toward the Sudaniya area in the northwestern Gaza Strip.

In southern Gaza, a medical source at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis said a Palestinian girl was injured when Israeli forces opened fire toward tents sheltering displaced people in the Al-Iqlimi area south of the city.

Witnesses said Israeli tanks opened heavy fire toward homes and tents sheltering displaced people in several areas of central, southern and northern Khan Younis.

The army also carried out extensive demolitions inside areas under its control east of the city, they added.

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement had killed 1,522 Palestinians and injured 5,421 others as of Monday, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Health Ministry.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000 others during its war on Gaza, while around 90% of the enclave's civilian infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed.