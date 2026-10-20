News World France extends curfews to quell nationwide riots and looting

France extends curfews to quell nationwide riots and looting

Emergency curfews enacted across France following days of violent riots and widespread retail looting in Paris and other major cities have successfully de-escalated street tensions, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, announcing that the restrictive night-time measures will be extended to maintain public order.

Curfews imposed across France following riots and looting in Paris and elsewhere have calmed the situation, Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu said on Tuesday, adding that the measure would be extended.



The targeted curfews had helped the night pass calmly, Lecornu said in the morning.



"Tonight, new curfews will be imposed where the situation requires it," he added, noting that decisions would be taken locally by prefects in consultation with the mayors.



Police and gendarmerie reported no particular incidents in the affected areas, BFMTV reported, citing the authorities.



Several cities, including the capital, had imposed restrictions on Monday evening.



In Paris, any presence in central areas around the Place de la République and the Les Halles district was strictly forbidden between 11 pm and 6 am. Assembly and demonstration bans applied from 8pm in certain areas of the city.



The police prefecture said the measures were necessary to restore public peace.



Demonstration bans and a curfew were also imposed in Lyon, with people only allowed onto the streets if they could give specified reasons.



Minors were subjected to curfews in Nice and the northern French cities of Lille, Douai, Wattignies and Denain.



Nationwide protests against high cost of living at the weekend were accompanied by serious unrest and looting. New protests are expected on Saturday.











